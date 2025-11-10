2600% rise in five years: Small-cap multibagger stock jumps 6% following bull's control on Dalal Street

Small-cap multibagger stock SBC Exports rallied 6% in intraday deals on Monday, November 10, to a 52-week high following a robust earnings report for the second quarter of fiscal 2025-26 (FY26) and a bullish trend in the Indian stock market.

SBC Exports, a small-cap stock below ₹50, rose as much as 6.2% to a one-year high of ₹26.03. SBC Exports is part of the BSE Smallcap pack and operates in the garment and IT services segments.

SBC Exports Q2 Results The company on Friday posted a 104% year-on-year (YoY) increase in the standalone net profit to ₹10.50 crore for Q2 FY26, as per an exchange filing. Meanwhile, its revenue from operations recorded a 34% YoY growth to ₹64.81 crore.

The operating performance also remained robust as the earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) surged by 78% YoY to ₹9.80 crore in the July-September period. The EBITDA margin stood at ₹15.12% higher by 33 bps and the PAT margin rose by 51 bps to 15.42%.

On a half-yearly basis, the small-cap stock posted a 34% YoY jump in PAT to ₹13.90 crore, and its revenue witnessed a 20% increase to ₹126.17 crore.

On a consolidated basis, too, the performance was strong, with a 114% YoY PAT surge to ₹11.36 crore; meanwhile, revenue growth is 28% to ₹84.70 crore for the quarter under review.

SBC Exports said that the order book grew to ₹300 crore to date.

"The majority of recent orders are in garment exports to Dubai-based clients, reflecting SBC Exports' push into international markets. IT Support Services-related orders are domestic and tied to government or institutional clients," the multibagger small-cap company said in an exchange filing.

SBC Exports share price trend While gains in SBC Exports' share price followed a strong Q2 show and a robust trend in the Indian stock market, it has remained a steady performer over the short and long term.

In the past six months, SBC Exports' stock has jumped 92% while it has gained 35% in a year. On a longer time frame of three and five years, SBC Exports has emerged as multibagger stock, rallying 494% and 2616%, as per BSE data.

As of 11.10, the small-cap stock below ₹50 was trading 3.10% higher at ₹25.26 apiece.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.