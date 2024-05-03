263% returns in 1 year: Multibagger IT stock extends winning streak for 9th day, hits 6% upper circuit on robust Q4 show
Newgen Software Share Price: Shares of the multibagger smallcap IT stock has hit back-to-back 52-week highs on robust Q4FY24 results this week
Newgen Software Share Price: Shares of the information technology (IT) company Newgen Software extended their winning streak for the ninth consecutive session surging 35 per cent during the period to hit a lifetime record-high mark during intra-day on Friday, May 3. Newgen Softare has given multibagger returns to investors over the last one-to-three year time periods.
