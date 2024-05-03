Newgen Software Share Price: Shares of the information technology (IT) company Newgen Software extended their winning streak for the ninth consecutive session surging 35 per cent during the period to hit a lifetime record-high mark during intra-day on Friday, May 3. Newgen Softare has given multibagger returns to investors over the last one-to-three year time periods.

Shares of the multibagger smallcap IT stock has hit back-to-back 52-week highs this week on robust January-March quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q4FY24) numbers. The surge in the shares came after the IT services company's net profit rose 33 per cent to ₹105.2 crore in the fourth quarter of FY24, compared to ₹79.36 crore reported in the corresponding period last year.

Newgen Software Q4 Results

During the March quarter, Newgen Software's net profit surpassed the ₹100 crore- mark for the first time ever. The company also reported its highest ever quarterly revenue at ₹375.3 crore in the March quarter, rising 23 per cent year-on-year (YoY) compared to ₹305 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue was driven by strong growth in Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) and India region. The company approved a final dividend of ₹4 per equity share i.e. 40 per cent on a face value of ₹10 per share, for the year ended 31st March 2024. The largest share of revenue for the firm was brought in by the banking vertical (73 per cent), followed by insurance (eight per cent), and government/PSUs (five per cent).

For the full fiscal FY24, the company's profit stood at ₹251.60 crore, rising 42.13 per cent from the previous fiscal's ₹177.01 crore. Revenue from operations for the year was 27.70 per cent higher at ₹1,243.82 crore.

"We closed another good growth year in terms of revenues and profits with strong growth in India and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) markets. Our large customer base has been increasing, leading to strong growth in revenue per customer," said Diwakar Nigam, Chairman and Managing Director at Newgen Software Technologies.

Newgen Software Share Price Trend

Shares of Newgen Software have risen for nine consecutive sessions and hit back-to-back upper circuit on top brokerage recommendations after its robust Q4 show. On Friday, May 3, shares of Newgen Software opened at ₹990.85 and rose six per cent to hit a fresh 52-week high mark of ₹1,050.45, before settling 4.19 per cent higher at ₹1,023.50 apiece on the BSE. Shares had hit 52-week high on Thursday as well extending the persistent rally over Q4 results.

According to Trendlyne data, Newgen Software has given better returns compared to Nifty 50 and Sensex in the last one year. In the past one month, the smallcap IT stock gave 29.3 per cent returns, against 0.03 per cent and -0.21 per cent returns by Nifty 50 and Sensex respectively. In the last one year, Newgen Software has given 263.07 per cent returns to investors as against 23.77 per cent and 20.2 per cent returns by Nifty 50 and Sensex respectively.

Newgen Software is a provider of a unified digital transformation platform with native process automation, content services, and communication management capabilities. The firm provides a industry-recognized low code application platform to develop and deploy complex, content-driven, and customer-engaging business applications on the cloud. The company is also involved in onboarding to service requests, lending to underwriting, and for other use cases across industries.

