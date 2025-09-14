265% rally in six months. Penny stock hits upper circuit on 28 days in a row

Penny stock Sellwin Traders rose as much as 2 per cent upper circuit on Friday. Sellwin Traders share price has been hitting upper circuit for 28 days in a row.

The penny stock has given multibagger returns in last six months by surging over 265 per cent. However, the stock has descended nearly 46 per cent in last one year.

What's behind the rally? In an exchange filing on September 13, the company said that the board has approved the conversion of 49,35,000 warrants 49,35,000 equity shares of face value ₹2/- each out of the warrants allotted by way of preferential allotment.

“Conversion of 49,35,000 warrants 49,35,000 Equity Shares of face value Rs. 2/- each out of the warrants allotted by way of preferential allotment to the following persons/entities pursuant to exercise of their right of conversion of warrants into Equity Shares and accordingly the Board of Directors have allotted 49,35,000 Equity Shares of face value of Rs.2/- each fully paid up on account of conversion,” the company said in the filing.

Following the conversion, the company’s issued, subscribed, and paid-up equity share capital has risen to ₹46,97,15,000, comprising 23,48,57,500 fully paid-up equity shares of ₹2 each.

According to the exchange filing, Neelam Dharmesh Patel, Smita Patel, Patel Mitesh and Falgun Anilkumar Yagnik are the allottees of the preferential issue.

The company further said that the warrants allotted carry a right to subscribe to 01 equity share per warrant on receipt of amount at the rate of ₹1.375/- per warrant (25% of total consideration). Now, 49,35,000 Equity Shares have been allotted on receipt of balance amount at the rate of ₹4.125/- per equity share (75% of total consideration).

On September 5, the company had announced that its 45th Annual General Meeting (AGM) will be held on Monday, September 29.

“ Notice is hereby given that the 45t/hAnnual General Meeting of the Members of 2 M/s. Sellwin Traders Limited will be held through video conferencing on Monday, 29th September, 2025 at 12:00 P.M,” the company said in the filing.

In Q1FY26, the company posted a net profit of ₹3.14 crore, reflecting a sharp 350 per cent year-on-year jump. Its operating revenue also grew notably by 31.4 per cent to ₹21.85 crore in the same quarter.