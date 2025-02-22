26,600% rally in five years! Small-cap stock under ₹50 in focus after ₹102 crore order

Small-cap stock under ₹50: Hazoor Multi Projects Limited (HMPL) announced on Friday, February 21, that the firm has secured a 102.10 crore order from Venkatesh Infra Projects Pvt. Ltd. to build the structural steel for Mumbai's Versova Bandra Sea Link project, according to an exchange filing.

Shares of Hazoor Multi Projects will be in focus on Monday, February 24.

“We are pleased to inform that work order has been awarded to M/s Hazoor Multi Projects Limited, received Venkatesh Infra Projects Pvt. Ltd for Reinforcement Steel cutting, Bending, fixing as per technical drawing and Fabricating of Structural Steel for Bridge Construction at Versova Bandra Sea Link Project Site Mumbai,” said the company in the BSE filing.

Advertisement

According to the order book update, the project will be executed within six months from now. The project involves reinforced steel cutting, bending, and fixing as per the data.

Earlier this year, on January 27, Hazoor Multi Projects also announced that the company is expanding into a new business venture, the green energy business and have plans to build Maharashtra's first solar part, as per the official data release.

Hazoor Multi Projects Share Price Hazoor Multi Projects shares closed 1.81 per cent higher at ₹42.70 after Friday's stock market session, compared to ₹41.94 at the previous market close. The company announced the order book update after market operating hours on February 21.

Hazoor Multi Projects shares have given stock market investors nearly 26,600 per cent returns in the last five years. However, the shares have lost 1.36 per cent in the last one-year period. The shares are trading 20 per cent lower on a year-to-date (YTD) basis in 2025.

Advertisement

The company's shares hit their 52-week high levels at ₹63.90 on September 12, 2024, while the 52-week low level was at ₹28.41 on March 28, 2024, according to data collected from the BSe website. As of Friday's market close, the firm's market capitalisation was at ₹886.03 crore.