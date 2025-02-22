Mint Market

26,600% rally in five years! Small-cap stock under ₹50 in focus after ₹102 crore order

Small-cap stock under 50 will be in focus on Monday after the firm secured a 102 crore order book update to build materials for the Versova Bandra Sea Link project. Shares closed higher after Friday's market session. 

Anubhav Mukherjee
Published22 Feb 2025, 03:38 PM IST
Hazoor Multi Projects shares closed 1.81 per cent higher at ₹42.70 after Friday’s stock market session.(Pixabay)

Small-cap stock under 50: Hazoor Multi Projects Limited (HMPL) announced on Friday, February 21, that the firm has secured a 102.10 crore order from Venkatesh Infra Projects Pvt. Ltd. to build the structural steel for Mumbai's Versova Bandra Sea Link project, according to an exchange filing. 

Shares of Hazoor Multi Projects will be in focus on Monday, February 24. 

“We are pleased to inform that work order has been awarded to M/s Hazoor Multi Projects Limited, received Venkatesh Infra Projects Pvt. Ltd for Reinforcement Steel cutting, Bending, fixing as per technical drawing and Fabricating of Structural Steel for Bridge Construction at Versova Bandra Sea Link Project Site Mumbai,” said the company in the BSE filing.

According to the order book update, the project will be executed within six months from now. The project involves reinforced steel cutting, bending, and fixing as per the data. 

Earlier this year, on January 27, Hazoor Multi Projects also announced that the company is expanding into a new business venture, the green energy business and have plans to build Maharashtra's first solar part, as per the official data release.

Hazoor Multi Projects Share Price

Hazoor Multi Projects shares closed 1.81 per cent higher at 42.70 after Friday's stock market session, compared to 41.94 at the previous market close. The company announced the order book update after market operating hours on February 21.

Hazoor Multi Projects shares have given stock market investors nearly 26,600 per cent returns in the last five years. However, the shares have lost 1.36 per cent in the last one-year period. The shares are trading 20 per cent lower on a year-to-date (YTD) basis in 2025.

The company's shares hit their 52-week high levels at 63.90 on September 12, 2024, while the 52-week low level was at 28.41 on March 28, 2024, according to data collected from the BSe website. As of Friday's market close, the firm's market capitalisation was at 886.03 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

First Published:22 Feb 2025, 03:38 PM IST
