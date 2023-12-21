27 Nifty 50 stocks recorded new all-time highs this year; will the rally continue in 2024?
Nifty 50 is set to end 2023 with double-digit gain, marking eighth consecutive year of positive returns. 27 constituents of the index achieved new all-time highs this year.
The Nifty 50 is poised to conclude 2023 with a remarkable double-digit gain, extending its streak for the eighth consecutive year with positive returns. Contrary to initial analyst expectations, the index has exceeded projections, showcased substantial rallies and broken multiple record highs this year.
