270% rise in five years! Multibagger stock Ashoka Buildcon to be in focus after THIS order update

Multibagger construction stock, Ashoka Buildcon shares will be in focus on the stock market session next week as the company announced a 568.86 crore order book update on April 12. Shares closed higher ahead of announcement. 

Anubhav Mukherjee
Published12 Apr 2025, 05:47 PM IST
Small-cap multibagger stock: Ashoka Buildcon shares closed 0.27 per cent higher at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>186.40 after Friday's stock market session.
Small-cap multibagger stock: Ashoka Buildcon shares closed 0.27 per cent higher at ₹186.40 after Friday’s stock market session. (AFP)

Multibagger stock: Small-cap firm Ashoka Buildcon announced on Saturday, April 12, that the company has emerged as the lowest bidder for an upcoming construction project under the Central Railways

According to the filing data, the company bid 568.86 crore, excluding GST for the project, the lowest bid for the construction tender order.

“This is to inform that Company has emerged as the Lowest Bidder for the Project, the Bid Value of which is Rs.568.86 Crore excluding GST,” said the company in the BSE filing.

The filing also shows that the project will involve construction of earth work, major bridges, minor bridges, rubs, P. way work and miscellaneous civil works along with gauge conversion work from Pachora to Jamner, nearly 53.3 kilometres, excluding Pachora yard and road over bridges. 

The order is set to be executed within 30 months from the contract date, as per the calendar year basis.

Ashoka Buildcon Share Price

Ashoka Buildcon shares closed 0.27 per cent higher at 186.40 after Friday's stock market session, compared to 185.90 at the previous market close. The company disclosed the order update on Saturday, April 12.

The small-cap multibagger stock Ashoka Buildcon has given the stock market investors more than 270 per cent return on their investment in the last five years. The shares have also gained 9.24 per cent in the last one-year period. 

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has lost 38.99 per cent in 2025. However, the Ashoka Buildcon shares are trading 5.48 per cent higher in the last one-month period in the Indian stock market.

The construction company shares hit their 52-week high level at 319 on December 31, 2024, while the 52-week low level was at 148 on April 15, 2024, according to BSE data. Ashoka Buildcon's market capitalisation was at 5,232.68 crore as of the stock market close on April 11.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

First Published:12 Apr 2025, 05:47 PM IST
