2700% rally in five years! Small-cap multibagger stock jumps 4% ahead of Q3 results announcement

Spice Lounge Food Works share price jumped nearly 4% in early trade on Tuesday, extending the rally for the fifth consecutive session. The small-cap stock surged as much as 3.90% to ₹33.00 apiece on the BSE. Spice Lounge Food Works stock price has rallied more than 22% in five sessions.

Trading volumes in Spice Lounge Food Works shares declined. Around 12,000 equity shares changed hands on the stock exchanges as against its one week average trading volume of 45,000 shares.

The rally in Spice Lounge Food Works share price today comes ahead of the announcement of the company’s Q3 results 2026.

The company informed that the meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Saturday, 14 February 2026, to consider and approve the financial results for the third quarter of FY26 and for the nine months ended December 2025.

As per the Sebi regulations, the company said that the trading window for dealing in its securities for designated persons remains closed.

“.... the trading window for dealing in securities of the company remains closed for all the Designated Persons including Insiders, and their immediate relatives w.e.f. 1st January, 2026 and the same shall re-open after 48 hours of the declaration of un-Audited Financial Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months ended 31st December, 2025,” Spice Lounge Food Works said in a regulatory filing on February 9.

Spice Lounge Food Works Share Price History Spice Lounge Food Works share price has fallen 10% in one month, and has declined over 33% in three months, while it has fallen 15% in the past six months. The smallcap stock has jumped 131% in one year, and has surged 716% in the past three years. Spice Lounge Food Works share price has delivered multibagger returns of 2,712% in five years.