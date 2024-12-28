Multibagger small-cap stock: Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Limited, a leading manufacturer of coated metal products, has secured shareholder approval to raise ₹134.55 crore through a preferential issue of equity warrants, the company announced in an exchange filing on December 26. This fundraising signals a bold step forward for small-cap stocks, which have already delivered an impressive 2700 per cent return to investors over five years. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per the company, 2.07 crore fully convertible warrants will be issued at ₹65 each. The proceeds are earmarked for reducing debt, enhancing production capabilities, and implementing cutting-edge technology, enabling the transition to value-added products.

Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries share price history Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries share price closed in the green, up 3.98 per cent, at ₹111.96, on December 27, at 12:37 am, on BSE. Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries stock price has moved up by 82.44 per cent in six months, 290.26 per cent based on ayear-to-date (YTD) basis. Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries share price has moved by 2,705 per cent, in a period of 5 years.

The funds will drive strategic upgrades, including production of Alu-Zinc Coated Steel and boosting production capacity from 132,000 MTPA to 180,000 MTPA—an anticipated 36 per cent growth. Forward integration will further augment the company's Pre-painted Steel capacity by a remarkable 175 per cent, expanding from 86,000 MTPA to 236,000 MTPA with the addition of a state-of-the-art coil coating line.

Manaksia's plans align closely with sustainable development, featuring a phased installation of a captive solar power plant to enhance energy efficiency. These measures reflect its long-term vision of environmentally responsible production and substantial profitability gains.

"We are thrilled to achieve shareholder endorsement for this preferential issue, a pivotal milestone in our journey toward enhanced growth and innovation," remarked Karan Agrawal, Whole-Time Director at Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Limited. "These funds not only fortify our balance sheet but empower us to adopt advanced technologies, expand our production capacities, and operate more sustainably. By doing so, we strengthen our position as a leading player in the coated steel market while generating long-term value for stakeholders."