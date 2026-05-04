₹2.75 to ₹151.50: Multibagger penny stock turns ₹1 lakh into ₹55 lakh in four years

Multibagger penny stock: Like Rome wasn't built in a day, earning profits from the stock market requires patience and thorough research, especially when geopolitical tensions are at their peak.

Here is one such stock that has constantly outperformed and rewarded investors with multibagger returns — Magnus Steel and Infra.

Magnus Steel and Infra share price trend Magnus Steel and Infra share price, which was once priced at ₹2.77 apiece in May 2022, is now trading at ₹151.50 on the BSE.

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The multibagger penny stock has largely remained positive despite weak market sentiments, as it has delivered 69% returns in a month and a whopping 235% in three months.

Furthermore, the penny stock has given multibagger returns of 316% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis and 812% in six months.

Looking at a longer time frame, Magnus Steel and Infra shares have soared over 3,148% in a year and 6,261% in three years.

Investment growth in Magnus Steel and Infra To put this into context, an investment of ₹1 lakh made in the stock four years ago and held over time would have surged to around ₹55 lakh. Similarly, an investment of the same amount made three years ago would now be valued at around ₹63.61 lakh.

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Likewise, an investment of the same amount made a month ago would now be worth ₹1.69 lakh, while for the year-to-date, it would grow to ₹4.16 lakh.

Meanwhile, ₹1 lakh invested a year ago would currently amount to ₹32.46 lakh.

Magnus Steel and Infra Q4 results FY26 For FY26, the company reported a net profit of ₹4.5 crore, marking a sharp rise from ₹5.67 lakh in FY25. Revenue from operations climbed to ₹22.58 crore, nearly six times higher than ₹3.19 crore in the previous year. EBITDA came in at ₹4.66 crore, significantly up from ₹18.94 lakh in FY25, indicating strong improvement in operating performance.

The growth momentum remained strong in Q4FY26, too, with net profit increasing to ₹1.52 crore from ₹21.58 lakh in the same quarter last year. Quarterly revenue rose to ₹7.14 crore compared to ₹1.47 crore year-on-year, driven by higher trading volumes and improved execution.

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“We are encouraged by our strong FY26 performance, marked by sharp growth in revenue and profitability, reflecting disciplined execution and business momentum. The Rs. 45 crore preferential raise further strengthens our financial position and equips us with the capital needed to scale operations. With a clear focus on efficiency and expansion, we remain committed to delivering sustainable growth and long-term value for our stakeholders," said Chinmay Pradhan, Managing Director, Magnus Steel & Infra Ltd.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.