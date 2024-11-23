Stock split news: Eraaya Lifespaces shares are one of the multibagger stocks that the Indian stock market has delivered in 2024. In YTD time, Eraaya Lifespaces share price has risen more than 1700 per cent. The small-cap stock ended on Friday at ₹2,101.10 apiece, logging an intraday rise of more than 2.50 per cent. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Stock split 2024 As the multibagger stock price has risen significantly in recent years, the company promoters have decided to go for the first-ever stock split. In its meeting on Friday, the company board considered and approved the stock split record date on 6th December 2024 to identify the beneficiary shareholders for the 1:10 stock split.

Eraaya Lifespaces stock split record date The multibagger small-cap stock informed the Indian stock market exchanges about the development, saying, "Pursuant to the decision taken by the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting duly held on October 19, 2024 and subsequent shareholders' approval, the below said Record Date is being intimated, in terms of Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) 2015, for the purpose of sub-division/split of 1 (one) Equity Shares of the Company having a face value of Rs. 10/- each into 10 (Ten) Equity shares of the company having face value of Re. 1 each." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Eraaya Lifespaces stock split news The company has already declared a stock split, saying, “We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of Eraaya Lifespaces Limited ('the Company' or 'Eraaya') in their meeting held today, i.e. on October 19, 2024 at 12:30 P.M. at Consiglio, the Chambers, Hotel Taj Mahal, Maan Singh Road, New Delhi-110011, India, inter-alia, approved sub-division/split of company's 1 (one) Equity Share having face value of Rs. 10/- each in to 10 (Ten) Equity shares of the company having face value of Re.1/- each, subject to the approval of shareholders and such other approvals as may be required."

Eraaya Lifespaces share price history In one month, Eraaya Lifespaces share price has remained in base-building mode, losing around 10 per cent. In the last six months, Eraaya Lifespaces' share price has delivered a multibagger return to its position shareholders, logging more than a 175 per cent rise. The Multibagger stock surged over 1700 per cent in 2024, whereas in one year, it surged over 2850 per cent. In five years' time, this multibagger stock has delivered over 27,600 per cent returns to its positional investors.

This multibagger stock is a BSE-listed stock, and it ended on Friday with a trading volume of 46,533. Its 52-week high is ₹3169, whereas its 52-week low is ₹69.59 apiece. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}