Giving an example, Patawari explained that for instance, an online gamer or poker player has wagered Rs. 100, which includes a ₹10 towards platform fee. Thus, a player’s contribution towards the prize money would be Rs. 90. In this scenario, GST at 18% was levied on the platform fee namely Rs. 10. Now, in light of the GST Council’s decision, an upfront GST of 28% would be chargeable on the entire wager amount of Rs. 100. This would lead to a substantial reduction in the player’s contribution towards the prize money after deduction of the platform fee. Hence, in the present example, the player would now contribute Rs. 62 (Rs. 100 wager amount less Platform fee Rs. 10 less 28% GST = Rs. 62).