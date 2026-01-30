₹28 to ₹232: Multibagger infra stock trumps US tariffs, gives over 700% return since last budget

Multibagger stock: The Indian stock market has remained volatile in the last year due to Trump's tariffs, rising geopolitical tensions like US-Venezuela tensions, US-Iran tensions, and the Middle East conflict. This makes it essential to choose stocks wisely, backed by solid research and in-depth analysis.

Here, we look at the share price journey of GHV Infra Projects, a company that has consistently outperformed the broader market and delivered multibagger returns to its investors.

GHV Infra Projects share price, which was priced at ₹28 on 31 January 2025, is now trading at ₹229 apiece on BSE. To put it in perspective, an investment of ₹1 lakh made during that time in the stock and held over time would have grown significantly to nearly ₹8.28 lakh (approx) in just one year.

GHV Infra Projects share price overview The multibagger stock was down nearly 2% to ₹232 in Friday's trading session amid a stock market crash ahead of the Union Budget 2026.

Looking at the share price trend in the near term, the multibagger infra stock has fallen 5% over the past five sessions, 22% over the past month, and 23% over the past six months.

However, zooming out further, the infra stock has delivered multibagger returns of whopping 733% in the last year.

GHV Infra Projects Q2 results 2025 highlights The company delivered a strong performance in Q2 FY26, with revenue from operations surging by over 128% to ₹183.77 crore, compared with ₹780.46 crore recorded in Q1 FY26.

Profit before tax also saw a sharp rise of around 151%, reaching ₹15.85 crore in Q2 FY26, as against ₹76.32 crore in the previous quarter.

Net profit more than doubled, climbing nearly 138% to ₹11.22 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with ₹74.72 crore in Q1 FY26.

Earnings per share stood at ₹71.56 on a basic basis for Q2 FY26, while EPS for H1 FY26 was reported at ₹72.21.