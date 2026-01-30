₹28 to ₹232: Multibagger infra stock trumps US tariffs, gives over 700% return since last budget

The multibagger stock was down nearly 2% to 232 in Friday's trading session amid a stock market crash ahead of the Union Budget 2026

Vaamanaa Sethi
30 Jan 2026
Looking at the share price trend in the near-term, the multibagger infra stock has fallen 5% in past five sessions, 22% in a month and 23% in six months.
Multibagger stock: The Indian stock market has remained volatile in the last year due to Trump's tariffs, rising geopolitical tensions like US-Venezuela tensions, US-Iran tensions, and the Middle East conflict. This makes it essential to choose stocks wisely, backed by solid research and in-depth analysis.

Here, we look at the share price journey of GHV Infra Projects, a company that has consistently outperformed the broader market and delivered multibagger returns to its investors.

GHV Infra Projects share price, which was priced at 28 on 31 January 2025, is now trading at 229 apiece on BSE. To put it in perspective, an investment of 1 lakh made during that time in the stock and held over time would have grown significantly to nearly 8.28 lakh (approx) in just one year.

GHV Infra Projects share price overview

The multibagger stock was down nearly 2% to 232 in Friday's trading session amid a stock market crash ahead of the Union Budget 2026.

Looking at the share price trend in the near term, the multibagger infra stock has fallen 5% over the past five sessions, 22% over the past month, and 23% over the past six months.

However, zooming out further, the infra stock has delivered multibagger returns of whopping 733% in the last year.

GHV Infra Projects Q2 results 2025 highlights

The company delivered a strong performance in Q2 FY26, with revenue from operations surging by over 128% to 183.77 crore, compared with 780.46 crore recorded in Q1 FY26.

Profit before tax also saw a sharp rise of around 151%, reaching 15.85 crore in Q2 FY26, as against 76.32 crore in the previous quarter.

Net profit more than doubled, climbing nearly 138% to 11.22 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with 74.72 crore in Q1 FY26.

Earnings per share stood at 71.56 on a basic basis for Q2 FY26, while EPS for H1 FY26 was reported at 72.21.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

