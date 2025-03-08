2800% rally in five years. Multibagger small-cap stock in focus after ₹42 crore order

Multibagger small-cap stock: RDB Infrastructure and Power (previously known as RDB Realty & Infrastructure) announced on Saturday, March 8, that the company has received a multi-crore work contract from Vardhman Group Realbuild LLP to build a Mumbai property, as per a BSE filing.

The company also disclosed that the contract amount will be ₹42 crore, excluding goods and service tax (GST) or any other taxes, along with a security deposit of ₹1 crore. The order will also have a retention of 5 per cent per bill.

“We wish to inform you that the company has received the work contract from M/s Vardhman Group Realbuild LLP and entered into Contract Agreement dated 07th March, 2025 for construction on the property bearing CS No. 1282, Sandhurst Road West, Girgaon in “D” Ward, Village Mumbai City, Taluka Mumbai City, Mumbai- 400004, Maharashtra, India,” according to the exchange filing.

The filing also highlighted that the order is set to be executed within 24 months or 2 years from March 7, 2025, unless there is any other mutual agreement from both parties.

Earlier this week, the company also announced the sale of its non-agricultural land worth ₹60 crore located within the limits of Surat Municipal Corporation, Taluka Surat City, Mint reported earlier, citing an exchange filing.

RDB Infrastructure and Power Share Price RDB Infrastructure and Power shares closed 1.80 per cent higher at ₹58.23 after Friday's stock market session, compared to ₹57.20 at the previous market close. The company announced the order book update on Saturday, March 8.

The multibagger stock has given stock market investors 2,800 per cent returns in the last five years and more than 290 per cent returns in the last one-year period.

The stock is trading almost 10 per cent higher on a year-to-date (YTD) basis in 2025. RDB Infrastructure and Power shares hit their 52-week high level at ₹61.27 on December 10, 2024, while the 52-week low level was at ₹11.59 on March 28, 2024. The stock is trading below its one-year high levels.

