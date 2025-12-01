Mint Market
285% rally in five years! Small-cap multibagger stock jumps 5% after this order book update

MIC Electronics' stock rose nearly 7% after securing a contract from the Vijayawada Railway Division for an Integrated Passenger Information System. The project, valued at 1.49 crore, will be completed in 12 months, enhancing digital communication in Indian Railways.

Pranati Deva
Published1 Dec 2025, 12:53 PM IST
Multibagger small-cap stock MIC Electronics, which trades under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50, jumped nearly 7% in intra-day trade on Monday, December 1, after the company disclosed a fresh order update in its exchange filing.
MIC Electronics Limited has announced that it has secured a new contract from the Vijayawada Railway Division to set up an IP-based Integrated Passenger Information System at two railway stations.

According to the filing, MIC Electronics received a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) for the project, which will cover the installation of the system at ANV and YLM railway stations under the Vijayawada Division of Indian Railways. The total contract value is 1,49,88,884.77, including the design, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of the integrated information system.

“The Company has received a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) from the Vijayawada Railway Division for the provision of an IP-based Integrated Passenger Information System at ANV and YLM Railway Stations under the Vijayawada Division. The total contract value amounts to 1,49,88,884.77 (Rupees One Crore Forty-Nine Lakh EightyEight Thousand Eight Hundred Eighty-Four and Seventy-Seven Paise Only),” it said in the exchange filing.

Indian Railways, through the Vijayawada Division, is the awarding authority for the order, and the work will be executed over a period of 12 months from the date the agreement is signed. The company clarified that it had secured the order through a tender process and not on a nomination basis.

With this new contract, MIC Electronics continues to expand its footprint in the railway technology sector, supporting the Indian Railways’ broader push toward smarter, digitally enabled passenger communication systems.

MIC Electronics Stock Performance

The small-cap stock surged as much as 6.8% to its day's high of 47.68. It has halved investor wealth from its 52-week high of 95.90, hit in December 2024. Meanwhile, it touched its 52-weel low of 42.25 last week.

The stock has lost 44% in the last 1 year. 18% in past 6 months, 9% in last 3 months and 11% in last 1 month. Meanwhile, in the long term, the stock has given multibagger returns, rallying over 285% in 5 years.

 
 
