Small-cap stock: Hazoor Multi Projects Limited, on Monday, March 10, announced that a fundraising committee approved the allotment of 13,52,620 or 13.52 lakh equity shares with a face value of Re 1 apiece, according to an exchange filing.

As per the filing data, the conversion of 1,35,263 warrants was at an issue price of ₹300 apiece, which amounts to a receipt of ₹3,04,33,949 or ₹3.04 crore.

“We wish to inform you that the fund-raising committee of the Company in their meeting held today i.e. Monday, March 10, 2025, inter-alia, considered and approved the allotment of 13,52,620 equity shares having face value of Re 1/- each at an issue price of Rs. 30/- each, consequent upon the conversion of 1,35,263 Warrants issued at an Issue Price of Rs. 300/-each,” said the company in the BSE filing.

West Midland Ventures Pvt Ltd and Nirmala Devi Dugar were the two allottees who received the allotment of the equity shares from the conversion of share warrants.

After this conversion, the company's total issued and paid-up capital stands at ₹22,18,98,410 with a face value of Re 1 per share face value.

Hazoor Multi Projects Share Price Hazoor Multi Projects shares closed 4.38 per cent higher at ₹43.41 after Monday's stock market session, compared to ₹41.59 at the previous stock market close. The announcement of the equity share allotment was filed after the stock market session on March 10.

Hazoor Multi Projects shares have given stock market investors 28,840 per cent return on their investment in the last five years and 20 per cent returns in the last one-year period. However, the shares of the small-cap firm were trading 18.75 per cent lower on a year-to-date (YTD) basis in 2025.

Shares have gained 23.85 per cent in the last five market sessions. Hazoor Multi Projects shares hit their 52-week high levels at ₹63.90 on September 12, 2024, while the 52-week low level was at ₹28.41 on March 28, 2024, according to the data collected from the BSE website.