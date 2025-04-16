290% return in one year! Multibagger realty stock jumps 3% after fundraise via slump sale

Stock Market today: With 290% return in one year, the Multibagger realty stock RDB Infrastructure and Power Limited gained 3% in the morning trades on Wednesday after it announced fundraise via slump sale

RDB Infrastructure And Power share price movement RDB Infrastructure And Power share price opened at ₹58.96 on the BSE on Wednesday. At the time of opening the RDB Infrastructure And Powershare price was more than 3% higher compared to the previous days closing price of ₹56.42. RDB Infrastructure And Power share price was trading at similar levels thereafter during the morning trades

RDB Infrastructure And Power Multibagger returns Having risen more than 290% in last one year, the RDB Infrastructure And Power share price has given Multibagger returns to investors. Notably the RDB Infrastructure And Power share price has risen more than 2950% in last 5 years , having given phenomenal returns to investors

RDB Infrastructure And Power fund raise announcement RDB Infrastructure And Power intimated the Bombay Stock Exchange Limited and the The Calcutta Stock Exchange Limited about the slump sale agreement

RDB Infrastructure And Power in its intimation said that the Company has now executed a slump sale agreement . The RDB Infrastructure And Power had intimated the exchanges earlier about the approval of the the members of the slump sale developments

RDB Infrastructure And Power said that the approved slump sale pertains to the sale of the Company’s non-agricultural leasehold land, measuring 10667.52 sq. mtrs, carved out from Final Plot No. 98, of Town Planning Scheme No.7 (Anjana), situated within the limits of Surat Municipal Corporation, Taluka Surat City, District Surat.

The land is being sold by RDB Infrastructure And Power to Samprati Buildcon Private Limited (“Buyer”) for a lumpsum consideration of Rs. 60,00,00,000/- (Rupees Sixty Crores only)

While Rs. 1,00,00,000/- (Rupees One Crore only) has been received by RDB Infrastructure And Power and rest Rs. 59,00,00,000 (Rupees Fifty-Nine Crores only) will be received within 6 months from the date of execution of this agreement.

