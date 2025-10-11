Subscribe

2900% rally in five years! Multibagger stock to be in focus on Monday; here's why

Multibagger stock: Madhya Bharat Agro Products Limited is in focus after announcing a 120% YoY increase in net profit to 30.45 crore for Q2FY26. The company also recorded significant revenue growth and highest-ever fertiliser production volumes.

Riya R Alex
Published11 Oct 2025, 05:24 PM IST
Multibagger stock: Madhya Bharat Agro Products reports 120% increase in profit in Q2FY26.
Multibagger stock: Madhya Bharat Agro Products reports 120% increase in profit in Q2FY26. (AFP)

Multiagger stock: Shares of Madhya Bharat Agro Products Limited (MBAPL) are expected to remain in focus on Monday, 13 October 2025, after the company announced its earnings for the quarter ended on September 30, 2025.

The shares of MBAPL closed .25% up at 440.45 a piece after Friday's market session at the National Stock Exchange. The company announced its financial results on 8 October 2025.

MBAPL Q2FY26 results

The fertiliser manufacturer reported a 120% increase in its net profit on a year-on-year (YoY) basis to 30.45 crore in the September 2025 quarter from 13.84 crore in the same period a year ago. On a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis, net profit rose 8% from 28.20 crore in the June 2025 quarter, MBAPL said.

MBAPL recorded a 61.75% rise in revenue from operations on a YoY basis to 450.19 crore in Q2FY26 from 278.31 crore in Q2FY25. Its operational income stood at 409.68 crore in the same quarter previous year. EBITDA for the quarter stood at 61.8 crore, up 71% YoY.

The Ostwal Group firm also reported its highest-ever fertiliser production volumes of 1,18,541 metric tonnes, while sales volumes also reached their highest-ever level of 1,35,187 metric tonnes for the period under review, the company informed.

MBAPL's operational income grew 80% Y-o-Y to 859.88 crore in H1FY26 from 478.66 crore in H1FY25, it added.

Reflecting further on the financial results, MK Ostwal, Promoter, Chairman and Director said, “Our new plant at Dhule with 660,000 MTPA of SSP with backward integration and further capacity expansion of 90,000 MTPA of DAP/NPK with 165,000 MTPA of sulphuric acid at Sagar are progressing well. These projects are set to drive enhanced growth and value creation in future."

The promoter also noted that the Commission for Agricultural Costs & Prices (CACP) has proposed a phased increase in urea prices. If adopted, this could boost subsidies for phosphorus and potassium fertilisers, potentially creating growth opportunities for NPK, which is a crucial strategic segment for MBAPL, he added.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 
 
