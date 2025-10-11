2900% rally in five years! Multibagger stock to be in focus on Monday; here's why

Multiagger stock: Shares of Madhya Bharat Agro Products Limited (MBAPL) are expected to remain in focus on Monday, 13 October 2025, after the company announced its earnings for the quarter ended on September 30, 2025.

Advertisement

The shares of MBAPL closed .25% up at ₹440.45 a piece after Friday's market session at the National Stock Exchange. The company announced its financial results on 8 October 2025.

MBAPL Q2FY26 results The fertiliser manufacturer reported a 120% increase in its net profit on a year-on-year (YoY) basis to ₹30.45 crore in the September 2025 quarter from ₹13.84 crore in the same period a year ago. On a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis, net profit rose 8% from ₹28.20 crore in the June 2025 quarter, MBAPL said.

Also Read | Small-cap multibagger stock hits upper circuit for 76 straight sessions

MBAPL recorded a 61.75% rise in revenue from operations on a YoY basis to ₹450.19 crore in Q2FY26 from ₹278.31 crore in Q2FY25. Its operational income stood at ₹409.68 crore in the same quarter previous year. EBITDA for the quarter stood at ₹61.8 crore, up 71% YoY.

Advertisement

The Ostwal Group firm also reported its highest-ever fertiliser production volumes of 1,18,541 metric tonnes, while sales volumes also reached their highest-ever level of 1,35,187 metric tonnes for the period under review, the company informed.

MBAPL's operational income grew 80% Y-o-Y to ₹859.88 crore in H1FY26 from ₹478.66 crore in H1FY25, it added.

Also Read | Stocks to buy under ₹200: Mehul Kothari recommends three shares to buy or sell

Reflecting further on the financial results, MK Ostwal, Promoter, Chairman and Director said, “Our new plant at Dhule with 660,000 MTPA of SSP with backward integration and further capacity expansion of 90,000 MTPA of DAP/NPK with 165,000 MTPA of sulphuric acid at Sagar are progressing well. These projects are set to drive enhanced growth and value creation in future."

Advertisement

Also Read | Stock market this week: Top gainers and losers list with key market highlights

The promoter also noted that the Commission for Agricultural Costs & Prices (CACP) has proposed a phased increase in urea prices. If adopted, this could boost subsidies for phosphorus and potassium fertilisers, potentially creating growth opportunities for NPK, which is a crucial strategic segment for MBAPL, he added.