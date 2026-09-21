295% return in 5 years: Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price zooms 12% today - what's driving the rally?

Shares of Jaiprakash Power Ventures Limited rallied nearly 12% during Monday’s trading session, days after the power generation company announced payment settlement with National Asset Reconstruction Company Limited (NARCL).

Jaiprakash Power Ventures business update The NARCL and the company have agreed to settle the matter/claim, subject to the payment of ₹511 crores as full and final payment and fulfilment of certain other conditions. It also includes "execution of definitive agreement(s). The IBC proceedings shall stand withdrawn once all the conditions of settlement terms are fulfilled," stated the company in its BSE filing released on Friday.

The development linked to Jaiprakash Power Ventures Limited NARCL payment settlement has come days after Adani Power denied media reports that claimed that Adani Power is likely to increase stake in JP Power to 51% by the end of 2026.

Jaiprakash Ventures share price trend The stock was trading 12.38% higher at ₹17.25 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of ₹11,822.22 crore at 10:20 am on Monday. The company scrip had touched an intraday high of ₹17.48 per share and an intraday low of ₹16.05 per share. Its return on equity (ROE) stood at 5.27%.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price history The stock had touched its 52-week high of ₹24.45 per share and a 52-week low of ₹13.14 per share. Its share price value has surged 7% in one week and around 64.3% in three years. The company scrip has surged close to 292% in five years.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Limited reported a net profit of ₹468.95 crore in Q1FY27 against a net loss of ₹23.35 crore in Q4FY26. Its net revenue stood at ₹1,775.70 crore in the June quarter of FY26 against ₹1,386.43 revenue in the March quarter of FY26. Its an earnings per share (EPS) stood at ₹0.52 in Q1FY27 against ₹-0.03 in Q4FY26.