Shares of Adani Enterprises, Adani Green Energy, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) rose on the BSE in Wednesday's early trading session whereas that of Adani Power, Adani Transmission and Adani Total Gas fell to hit the lower circuit level of 5% each for the second straight session.

Stocks of all the ten listed Adani group firms ended lower on Tuesday, with flagship firm Adani Enterprises tanking over 7% amid a weak trend in the equity markets.

On Sunday, embattled Adani Group said it has repaid loans aggregating $2.65 billion to complete a prepayment programme ahead of the March 31 deadline to cut overall leverage in an attempt to win back investor trust, post a damning report of a US short seller.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court set up an expert committee and directed markets regulator SEBI to investigate whether there was any manipulation of Adani stock prices. Supreme Court directed SEBI to conduct an investigation within two months and submit a status report. The committee will consist of six members, headed by former apex court judge Justice AM Sapre.

After taking a beating on the bourses, following a report by US-based short seller Hindenburg Research on January 24, the group stocks had recovered as earlier this month, the Gautam Adani-led conglomerate sold minority stakes in four of its listed companies to the US-based investment firm GQG Partners for ₹15,446 crore.

The report had made a litany of allegations, including fraudulent transactions and share-price manipulation, against it. The group has dismissed the charges as lies, saying it complies with all laws and disclosure requirements.