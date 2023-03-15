Adani Enterprises, Adani Green shares rise while 3 Group stocks hit lower circuit1 min read . Updated: 15 Mar 2023, 10:06 AM IST
- Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, Adani Green shares gained on the BSE in Wednesday's opening deals
Shares of Adani Enterprises, Adani Green Energy, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) rose on the BSE in Wednesday's early trading session whereas that of Adani Power, Adani Transmission and Adani Total Gas fell to hit the lower circuit level of 5% each for the second straight session.
