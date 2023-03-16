Three Adani Group-backed stocks will exit NSE's short-term additional surveillance measure (ASM) framework with effect from March 17. These are -- Adani Enterprises, Adani Power and Adani Wilmar. The stocks will exit after 8 days of being under the framework.

In a circular on Thursday, NSE stated that 10 securities will be excluded from the short-term ASM framework with effect from March 17, 2023. This included Adani Enterprises, Adani Wilmar, and Adani Power.

Also, the exchange said that on these securities "margins to be restored prior to ASM on all existing derivative contract."

Other stocks excluded from the framework are --- Kiri Industries, Tata Teleservices, Uniinfo Telecom Services, D B Realty, Pennar Industries, Focus Lighting and Fixtures, and Geekay Wires.

As per NSE, the applicable rate of margin shall be 50% or existing margin, whichever is higher, subject to a maximum rate of margin capped at 100% with effect from 20, 2023, on all open positions as on March 17 and new positions created from March 20.

It added, "market participants may note that ASM framework shall be in conjunction with all other prevailing surveillance measures being imposed by the exchanges from time to time."

On BSE, Adani Enterprises stock closed at ₹1842.60 apiece marginally up. While Adani Wilmar was down by 1.4% to ₹420.95 apiece, and Adani Power plunged by 1.7% to end at ₹198.75 apiece.

On March 8th, NSE included Adani Enterprises, Adani Power, and Adani Wilmar under the short-term ASM framework.

The shortlisting of securities for placing in ASM is based on an objective criterion as jointly decided by SEBI and exchanges. These include parameters such as high-low variation, client concentration, close-to-close price variation, market capitalization, volume variation, delivery percentage, number of unique PANs, and price to equity.

ASM means surveillance concerns on securities based on price or volume variation, volatility, etc.

Adani stocks came under pressure in February after a US-based short seller Hindenburg's report accusing the group of stock manipulation, fraud, and tax evasion. Currently, the Adani Group is being investigated by Sebi.

In early March, Adani stocks started to see some recovery after a US-based investment boutique, GQG Partners purchased equity shares of four of its companies for a whopping ₹15,446 crore in a series of secondary block deals. These companies are Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, Adani Transmission, and Adani Green Energy.

The majority of rating agencies such as CARE Edge, India Rating, and ICRA have given a negative outlook on Adani companies --- Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, Adani Green Energy, and Adani Total Gas. The problem that has raised concern in Adani companies would be their cash flows and financial flexibility.

While giving a 'negative' outlook on Adani Enterprises in early March, CARE in its report said, market regulator, Sebi is expected to complete the examination pertaining to the lapses in reporting mechanisms, disclosure adequacies, and manipulation of stock prices amidst other aspects of investigation in a time-bound manner.

Adani is currently trying to repay its debt! As per reports, the group is currently repaying loans either through cash balance, fundraising via open market, and funds generated from business operations among others. Also, reports have stated that the company is planning repay loans through stake sale in cement business.