3 Adani stocks to exit NSE's short term ASM framework amid Hindenburg row. Check list3 min read . Updated: 16 Mar 2023, 10:54 PM IST
- In a circular on Thursday, NSE stated that 10 securities will be excluded from the short-term ASM framework with effect from March 17, 2023. This included Adani Enterprises, Adani Wilmar, and Adani Power.
Three Adani Group-backed stocks will exit NSE's short-term additional surveillance measure (ASM) framework with effect from March 17. These are -- Adani Enterprises, Adani Power and Adani Wilmar. The stocks will exit after 8 days of being under the framework.
