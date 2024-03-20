3 agrochemical stocks including Dhanuka Agritech can rally up to 23%
The agrochemical industry in FY24 faced challenges like high-cost inventory, declining input prices, and higher China supplies. Signs of improvement include volume offtake in technicals and higher global agri commodity prices, offering relief to manufacturers for better performance in FY25.
