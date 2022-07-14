3 blue chip stocks to BUY as recommended by Sharekhan6 min read . Updated: 14 Jul 2022, 03:05 PM IST
- Sharekhan, a brokerage company, has placed a buy call on the shares of Dabur India, Bosch Ltd., and HCL Technologies.
Listen to this article
Sharekhan, a brokerage company, has placed a buy call on the shares of Dabur India, Bosch Ltd., and HCL Technologies. As Sharekhan has set a target price of Rs. 1,140 for HCL, Rs. 19,135 for Bosch, and Rs. 645 for Dabur India, these blue chip stocks indicate a strong potential upside.