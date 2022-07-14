3 blue chip stocks to BUY as recommended by Sharekhan

Dabur India

Sharekhan has said in its research report that “Dabur India Limited (Dabur) highlighted achieving mid-single digit volume growth in its domestic business in Q1FY2023 (versus 34% volume growth in Q1FY2022), driven by strong double-digit growth in its foods and beverage business. This is better compared to some of the other FMCG peers who are likely to post flat or low single-digit decline in sales volume. The foods and beverage business has gained momentum in the past two quarters due to receding scare of the pandemic and is likely to maintain it in the medium term, supported by a slew of new launches. This along with better monsoon (7% above normal monsoon as of now) will help volume growth momentum to improve in the quarters ahead (especially in Q3 and Q4). Margins would remain under pressure in the near term. However, expected softening in commodity prices will help margins to improve in H2FY2023."