3 bluechip stocks to BUY as suggested by Sharekhan6 min read . Updated: 09 Jul 2022, 04:25 PM IST
The shares of Titan Company, TCS, and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. have been given a buy call rating by the brokerage company Sharekhan. Since the brokerage has set a target price of Rs. 2,900 for Titan, Rs. 3,650 for Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., and Rs. 1,390 for Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd (M&M), all of these blue-chip stocks offer tremendous potential upside from the current market price.