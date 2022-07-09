3 bluechip stocks to BUY as suggested by Sharekhan

The brokerage has further claimed that “We expect M&M to benefit from its leadership status in the tractor segment, strengthening position in the LCV segment and regaining its market share in the highly competitive SUV segment. M&M is on track with its growth roadmap. The company plans its farm business to grow 10x by FY2027E, while strengthen its SUV segment by adding 13 new products by FY2027E, including EV launches. The investment commitment of US$ 250 million by impact investor, British International Investment (BII), in M&M’s passenger electric vehicle arm is a positive development and would help M&M in attracting additional sources of private capital into EVCo venture. The EVCo business add Rs. 132 per share to our SOTP based PT. Further, M&M continues to benefit from the turnaround of loss-making subsidiaries, scaling up of digital platforms and strong performance of its listed entities, which would improve the company’s FCF going forward. We expect standalone earnings to post a 22.5% CAGR during FY22-FY24E, driven by a 16.7% revenue CAGR and 190 bps rise in EBITDA margins. We reiterate Buy rating on the stock with a revised PT of Rs. 1,390. The stock trades at a P/E multiple of 17.6x and EV/EBITDA multiple of 11x its FY24E estimates."