3 bluechip stocks to watch next week with up to 39% discount from 52-week high

Wipro

Wipro is a well-known large-cap global corporation in the IT sector, with a market capitalization of ₹252,707 Cr. The stock's last traded price was ₹461.20, a 2.92 per cent decrease from its previous close of ₹475.05. The stock has dropped 0.88 per cent in the previous five trading sessions and 1.59 per cent in the last month. The stock has dropped 28.54 per cent in the previous six months and 17.88 per cent in the last year. So far in 2022, the stock has dropped 35.83 per cent year to date (YTD). Wipro is trading lower than its 5-day, 20-day, 50 days, 100 day, and 200-day moving averages, and its RSI indicator value as of 10/06/2022 is 39.80, indicating that it is neither overbought nor oversold. On the NSE, the stock reached a 52-week high of ₹739.85 on October 14, 2021 and a low of ₹443.20 on May 25, 2022, indicating that the stock is trading above 4.06 per cent of its 52-week low and 37.66 per cent below its 52-week high. The promoter stake of 73 per cent has been declining over the previous 9 to 10 years, and the ROCE is 21 per cent, which is low when compared to rivals such as TCS, Infosys, HCL, Tech Mahindra, and L&T Infotech.