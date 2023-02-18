3 bonus shares: ITC shares turn ₹1 lakh to ₹1.23 crore in 20 years
- Bonus shares: In last twenty years, ITC shares have thrice traded ex-bonus in 2005, 20010 and 2016
Bonus shares: ITC shares are one of the dividend paying stocks listed on Dalal Street. However, the stock has history of rewarding its long term investors through issuance of bonus shares as well. In last 20 years, ITC has announced bonus shares on three occasions, turning ₹1 lakh of a long term investor into ₹1.23 crore in last two decades time.
