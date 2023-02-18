3 bonus shares: ITC shares turn 1 lakh to 1.23 crore in 20 years

ITC bonus history

As per the information available on official website of BSE — bseindia.com, ITC share price has traded ex-bonus on three occasions in last two decades. On 21st September 2005, ITC shares traded ex-bonus stocks for issuance of bonus shares in 1:2 ratio. Means one bonus share was awarded to eligible ITC shareholders for carrying two ITC shares. Likewise, on 3rd August 2010, ITC shares traded ex-bonus for bonus share issuance in 1:1 ratio. Means, one bonus share was awarded to eligible ITC shareholders for holding one ITC stock.