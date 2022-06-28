3 BSE listed multibagger stocks of 2022 that hit upper circuit in trade today

Three penny stocks, Ganesh Films India, Growington Ventures India, and NINtec SYSTEMS, are not only the multibagger stocks of 2022, but also these penny stocks hit the upper circuit limit in trade on the BSE today, despite the domestic market which had remained poor in YTD.
Three penny stocks, Ganesh Films India, Growington Ventures India, and NINtec SYSTEMS, are not only the multibagger stocks of 2022, but also these penny stocks hit the upper circuit limit in trade on the BSE today, despite the domestic market which had remained poor in YTD and has declined approximately 10%. The above-mentioned stocks have managed to provide multibagger returns of over 100% on a YTD basis notwithstanding the market turmoil, in which the benchmark Sensex is close to 4% to its 52-week low. As penny stocks have a high risk-to-reward ratio, a look at these stocks may be considered due to trading at the upper circuit range and heavy buyers and no sellers.
Ganesh Films India
At 15:28 PM on the BSE, the stock gained 4.80 per cent and reach its upper circuit of ₹20.75. Today's closing price of the stock of ₹19.85 was 5 per cent higher than yesterday's finish of ₹19.80. The shares of Ganesh Films India have risen from ₹7.70 as of June 30, 2021 to the current level during the past year, representing a multibagger return of 169.48 per cent. Year-to-date (YTD) movement of the stock from ₹9.45 on January 3rd, 2022, to the current level results in a multibagger return of 119.58 per cent so far in 2022 as opposed to a 10.15 per cent decline in the benchmark Sensex over the same time period. The stock managed to achieve a multibagger return of 119.58 per cent during the past six months, although the Sensex fell by 8.01 per cent. With a market capitalization of Rs. 6.24 Cr., Ganesh Films India operates in the media and entertainment industry. Promoter stake has been constant over the past nine months, standing at 60.84 as of March 31, 2022, and the company now has a price-to-book ratio of 0.50. The firm has low debt, and shares have recovered the most from the 52-week low price of ₹6.30 touched on June 30, 2021. At the present market price, the stock is selling for 0.50 times the company's book value per share, which is now ₹39.70.
The stock closed at Rs. 38.70 on the BSE, up 4.88 per cent from its previous closing of Rs. 36.90, as it approaches its upper circuit. The stock's current upper price range is ₹40.60. (5 per cent). On the BSE, 37,500 shares were traded today. The stock climbed from ₹9.34 on June 29, 2021 to the current level in the past year, representing a multibagger return of 314.35 per cent. The Year-to-date (YTD) movement of the stock from its level of ₹15.40 on January 3rd, 2022, to its current level of ₹38.70 represents a multibagger return of 151.30 per cent for the year as a whole. The stock has risen from ₹13.80 on December 29, 2021, to its current level during the past six months, representing a multibagger return of 180.43 per cent. The stock hit a 52-week low of ₹8.15 on August 18, 2021, meaning that it is currently trading 374 per cent higher than that low. According to Value Research, the firm is debt-free, and its market capitalization is at ₹21 Cr. With a book value per share of 11.09, the current promoter holding of the stock is at its lowest level since 2016, and it is currently selling 3.48 times its book value.
NINtec Systems Ltd
The stock closed today at ₹54.75 with an upper circuit limit of 5%. The stock's upper price band is 57.45. (5 per cent). 60,000 shares were traded today on the BSE, and at the stock's closing price, it is up 4.99 per cent from its previous close of Rs. 52.15. The stock has risen from ₹15 on July 6, 2021, to its current level during the past year, representing a multibagger return of 265.00 per cent. The stock has climbed from ₹19.17 on January 5, 2022, to the present level on a year-to-date (YTD) basis and this provides a multibagger return of 185.60 per cent so far in 2022. In spite of the Sensex falling by 8.01 per cent during the past six months, the stock has managed to offer a multibagger return of 185.60 per cent. Nintec Systems Ltd., a company in the IT Software industry, with a market valuation of Rs. 56.50 Cr. As of March 31, 2022, the promoter holding of Nintec Systems Ltd is 47.38%. The company currently holds a debt-free status as per the data available on value Research, and it has also an EPS of ₹2.69 Cr which is highest since 2016. The stock currently has a PE of 20.4 and the company has given high ROCE and EPS growth in the last couple of years.