3 BSE listed multibagger stocks of 2022 that hit upper circuit in trade today

NINtec Systems Ltd

The stock closed today at ₹54.75 with an upper circuit limit of 5%. The stock's upper price band is 57.45. (5 per cent). 60,000 shares were traded today on the BSE, and at the stock's closing price, it is up 4.99 per cent from its previous close of Rs. 52.15. The stock has risen from ₹15 on July 6, 2021, to its current level during the past year, representing a multibagger return of 265.00 per cent. The stock has climbed from ₹19.17 on January 5, 2022, to the present level on a year-to-date (YTD) basis and this provides a multibagger return of 185.60 per cent so far in 2022. In spite of the Sensex falling by 8.01 per cent during the past six months, the stock has managed to offer a multibagger return of 185.60 per cent. Nintec Systems Ltd., a company in the IT Software industry, with a market valuation of Rs. 56.50 Cr. As of March 31, 2022, the promoter holding of Nintec Systems Ltd is 47.38%. The company currently holds a debt-free status as per the data available on value Research, and it has also an EPS of ₹2.69 Cr which is highest since 2016. The stock currently has a PE of 20.4 and the company has given high ROCE and EPS growth in the last couple of years.