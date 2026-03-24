U.S. stocks booked one of the biggest single-day gains of the year on Monday, as investors reacted to suggestions of a potential winddown of military action in the Gulf region that could end the war and ultimately reopen the Strait of Hormuz.
3 factors that could signal a post-war rally for the stock market
SummaryStocks are powering higher on hopes the war will end soon. Keep an eye on oil prices.
U.S. stocks booked one of the biggest single-day gains of the year on Monday, as investors reacted to suggestions of a potential winddown of military action in the Gulf region that could end the war and ultimately reopen the Strait of Hormuz.
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