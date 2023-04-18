3 fundamental stock picks for short term by HDFC Securities3 min read . Updated: 18 Apr 2023, 08:06 AM IST
- The brokerage has suggested three stocks that investors can look to buy within the time horizon of two to three quarters
Ahluwalia Contracts from realty - civil construction industry, Indraprastha Medical Corporation from hospital sector, Linc from stationery are the three top stock picks that domestic brokerage and research firm HDFC Securities has suggested that investors can look to buy with the time horizon of two to three quarters.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×