Illiquid stocks are usually difficult to trade, owing to a lack of interest by traders or speculators.

This makes it difficult for you to have a counter party ready to trade at a reasonable price.

Not only does this make the stock more volatile, but it also prohibits you from buying or selling the stock at your desired price.

Moreover, trading in illiquid stocks can increase the cost of transactions, as such investments usually carry higher fixed costs.

However, despite their precarious nature, illiquid stocks have gained popularity.

From large pension funds to individual retail investors, people are more accepting of illiquid stocks.

There are several reasons for this, with higher returns being at the top of the list. The perception that returns are higher and that you can benefit from potential diversification makes them an attractive investment opportunity. So with this in mind, we look at some fundamentally strong illiquid stocks with no debt that may be a good investment.

1. 3M India

A direct subsidiary of 3M Company, USA, 3M India is a technoscience company catering to various sectors such as healthcare, consumer, transportation, safety and electronics and energy.

The company's profits have grown astronomically. Barring that one-time pandemic effect, when the company's profitability took a moderate hit, they have grown at a CAGR of 28% in the past seven years.

The same is mirrored in the massive amount of wealth the stock has created for its investors. It has multiplied five times in the past seven years.

Operating in the industrial segment, the company lacks bargaining power resulting in low margins. However, having built a strong and trusted brand name has helped it gain traction in the Indian market.

With no debt on the books, the company has generated substantial returns for its stockholders. But despite robust profits and returns, the company has never paid dividends.

What the company is not dishing out to its shareholders, is piling up on its balance sheet. Currently, 3M's cash reserves make up a substantial 32% of the total assets. Moreover, the company's net working capital is positive, indicating its potential to invest and grow.

But despite its rosy performance, 3M is still an illiquid stock in the market.

Held by the market maven, Radhakishan Damani, the stock is currently enjoying a lofty (price-to-earnings) PE valuation of 92 times, much higher than its 10-Yr median of 78.4 times.

2. Kirloskar Pneumatic Company

A part of the Kirloskar group, Kirloskar Pneumatics trades in an exhaustive list of products.

Their product catalogue offers air compressors, air conditioning and refrigeration systems, process gas systems, vapour absorption systems and industrial gear boxes.

Kirloskar Pneumatics has been in the business for more than six decades. The company has been growing its business, exposing it to a widely diversified set of sectors like oil, gas, steel, cement, food and beverage, railways, defence and marine.

Sporting negligible debt on its books, the company has rewarded its shareholders handsomely. Not only has the stock jumped up by four times in the past ten years, but the company also has a liberal dividend policy.

It has reported an average dividend yield of around 0.9% in the past 5 years.

Even after paying high dividends, the company has a robust cash balance, making up 25% of the total assets. With a positive net working capital, the company is well poised to move ahead at a brisk pace.

But none of that changes the fact that Kirloskar's growth profile has been frail. While the revenue CAGR has been 7%, profits have grown by a mere 2% CAGR in the past ten years.

On account of its meek performance, the stock trades at a PE of 31, a deep discount to the industry PE of 67 times. However, it is trading at a premium to its long-term median PE of 19 times.

3. Swaraj Engines

A captive unit of Mahindra and Mahindra, which holds a 34% stake in the company, Swaraj Engines manufactures diesel engines for Mahindra & Mahindra tractors.

Despite the high levels of client concentration, the company's revenue has grown at 9% CAGR and the profits by 8% CAGR over the past ten years. But this nominal growth in topline and the bottomline hasn't affected the company's value over the long-term.

Swaraj Engines has delivered a stellar return on equity, averaging to around 32% in the past ten years. Apart from this, the company has a phenomenal dividend yield (average of 3.6% in the past 5 years). This combined with an immaculate balance sheet make it an attractive investment.

The company is trading at a PE of 15.8 times, which is at a discount to its 10-Yr median PE of 20.3 times and the industry PE of 44 times.

In conclusion

Illiquid stocks with strong fundamentals can be a good investment. But it is imperative to understand the kind of risk they add to your entire portfolio.

The liquidity of the portfolio is an important tenet of investing. The ability to easily convert your stocks into cash should never be ignored under the pretext of higher returns.

You never know when you might need the money.

