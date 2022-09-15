3 investors offload PVR shares worth over 759 cr, stock dips 4%

Should you invest in PVR shares?

Edelweiss in its latest note, said, "We continue to track the merger of PVR and Inox which would yield a lot of synergy benefits. Multiplexes have come together to celebrate National Cinema Day on 16th September (Friday) by offering tickets at just INR75. At present, 4,000-plus screens are about to participate, including PVR and Inox. This can turn out to be a good move by multiplexes to lure consumers back to cinemas. For improvement in the performance of multiplexes, it is important that audiences redevelop the habit of watching movies in cinemas, instead of OTT platforms."