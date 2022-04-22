Domestic brokerage and research firm Axis Securities has a Buy recommendation on IT stocks Cyient, HCL Tech and L&T Technologies after fourth quarter (Q4FY22) results on expectations of improved outlook for the IT companies.

L&T Technologies (LTTS) reported a healthy set of results in Q4FY22. The management is confident of achieving sustainable operating margins moving forward as it factors in the strong cost optimization effort undertaken by the company as well as its strong execution capabilities. Axis Securities has a Buy rating L&T Tech shares with a target price of ₹5,100 apiece.

“We believe Cyient is back with new business opportunities supported by improved top client accounts and a robust deal pipeline. Moreover, with depreciation in INR, lower travel costs, and lower on-site expenses, the company’s EBITDA margins are likely to expand in the near term," the brokerage said while recommending a Buy on the stock with price target of ₹1,000 per share.

HCL Technologies deal wins continued to remain strong, showcasing a robust growth of 6% on a sequential basis (QoQ). It comprised 6 transformational deals from the Services segment constituting TCV of $2.2 Bn and 4 large transformational deals in product segments constituting TCV of $54 million, the brokerage's note stated.

The management has given 12%-14% revenue growth guidance for FY23 and foresees EBIT margins at 18%-20%. Axis Securities also has Buy stance on HCL Tech shares with ₹1,345 target price after its Q4 results.

The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.