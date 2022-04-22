“We believe Cyient is back with new business opportunities supported by improved top client accounts and a robust deal pipeline. Moreover, with depreciation in INR, lower travel costs, and lower on-site expenses, the company’s EBITDA margins are likely to expand in the near term," the brokerage said while recommending a Buy on the stock with price target of ₹1,000 per share.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}