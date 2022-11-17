3 large-cap stocks where LIC sold stake in Q2

2] Power Grid Corporation of India: During April to June 2022 shareholding patter of Power Grid Corporation of India Limited, LIC was holding 34,83,35,549 shares, which was 4.99 per cent of total paid up capital of the PSU. However, in July to September 2022 shareholding pattern of Power Grid Corporation of India Limited, LIC's shareholding came down at 23,68,59,959 shares or 3.40 per cent stake of the company. This means, LIC of India trimmed stake in this PSU during Q2FY23 by offloading 11,14,75,590 Power Grid shares or 1.59 per cent stake of the PSU.