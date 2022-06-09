3 life insurance stocks to BUY as recommended by Sharekhan

The brokerage has claimed in a note that “We believe that after witnessing muted growth in business premiums in January and February 2022, the life insurance industry is witnessing heathy recovery. The protection segment for life insurers is expected to continue to gain pace as supply-side issues subside and non-par and annuity segments are likely to witness strong growth. While ULIPs are expected to remain affected by volatility in capital markets. Further, after witnessing underperformance for the past two years, the insurance sector is poised to return to a healthy growth trajectory. Factors such as a large protection gap and expanding per capita income are key long-term growth drivers for the sector. In this backdrop, we believe strong players armed with the right mix of products, services, and distribution are likely to gain from this opportunity."