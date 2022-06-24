3 low debt chemical stocks that recently announced record date for dividend

Polychem Ltd

The Board of the company in their meeting held on 26th May had recommended a dividend of Rs. 3.00/- per share of ₹10/- each i.e 30% on the equity shares of the company for the financial year ended 31st March, 2022, subject to the approval of shareholders. For the purpose of dividend payment the company informed BSE on 24th June that “This is to inform you that pursuant to section 91 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rules framed thereunder and Regulation 42 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Friday, 15th July, 2022 to Friday, 22nd July, 2022 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Dividend, if any for the financial year ended 31st March, 2022. The Member’s whose names shall appear on the Company’s Register of Members as on Thursday, 14th July, 2022 shall be eligible for dividend on Equity shares, if declared at the Meeting."