3 maharatna stocks to watch for dividend payouts in FY 21-2022

IOCL

The company has said in an exchange filing that “the Board has recommended a final dividend of Rs. 3.60 per equity share having face value of Rs. 10/- each (pre-bonus), which translates into final dividend of ₹. 2.40 per equity share having face value of Rs. 10/- each (post-bonus) for financial year 2021-22, subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company. The final dividend would be paid within 30 days from the date of declaration at the AGM. The final dividend is in addition to the Interim Dividend(s) of Rs. 9.00 per share (pre-bonus) paid for the financial year 2021-22. The record date for payment of final dividend would be fixed and intimated in due course."