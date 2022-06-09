3 Mahindra group stocks to pay dividend soon: Key takeaways3 min read . Updated: 09 Jun 2022, 09:14 AM IST
- As dividends are a wonderful way to make passive income, buying high-quality stocks is a solid strategy.
Listen to this article
Most companies announced dividends following the Q4 results of the current financial year, but it is important to note that one should look at companies that are virtually debt-free and have a continuous record of paying dividends. As dividends are a wonderful way to make passive income, buying high-quality stocks is a solid strategy. As a consequence, here are three Mahindra group companies that will pay dividends soon.