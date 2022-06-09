3 Mahindra group stocks to pay dividend soon: Key takeaways

Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra posted a 39.2 per cent increase in net profit YoY for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, the company recorded a net profit of ₹1,506 crore for the January-March quarter of FY22, up from a net profit of ₹1,081 crore the previous year. Its net profit for the fiscal year 2021-22 increased by 25.7% to ₹5,566 crore from the previous year, and Tech Mahindra's earnings per share (EPS) reached ₹62.8 for FY22. For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, the Board of Directors has proposed a final dividend of ₹15 per share and a special dividend of ₹15 per share on a face value of ₹5. The final dividend, if approved, will be paid on August 9, 2022, according to the company's financial report. Tech Mahindra has announced an equity dividend of 900.00 per cent, equating to ₹45 per share, for the fiscal year ending March 2022. At the present share price of ₹1125.05, this translates into a dividend yield of 4%.