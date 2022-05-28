3 multibagger stocks, locked in upper circuit, to watch out for next week

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Despite the fact that Nifty had a turbulent week in which it plunged below, 16000 but recovered and closed in the green on the last traded week, some stocks have recently locked in the upper circuit, which you can watch next week.
Domestic stock markets climbed 1.17 per cent on Friday, extending their surge for the second day having the BSE Sensex gain 632 points to 54,884.66 points, while the NSE Nifty Index gained 182 points to 16,352.45. Despite the heavy bullish phase in recent months, the Nifty 50 is currently trading higher above its 5 days, 10 days, and 20-day moving averages. Slowly disappearing FII selling, on the other hand, is keeping the volatility of the domestic stock market in check, and despite the fact that Nifty had a turbulent week in which it plunged below 16000 but recovered and closed in the green on the last traded week, some stocks have recently locked in the upper circuit, which you can watch next week.
Parshva Enterprises Ltd
With a traded volume of 155, the stock achieved its upper circuit of ₹244.05 in Friday's trading session. In the previous year, the stock rose from ₹31.61 on July 5, 2021 to ₹244.05 on May 27, 2022, 3:30 pm IST, for a multibagger return of 672.07 per cent. Year-to-date (YTD), the stock has risen from ₹60.33 on January 11, 2022 to the current market price, resulting in a 304 per cent multibagger return in 2022. In the previous six months, the stock has moved from ₹44.75 on December 8, 2021 to ₹244.05 yesterday, a 445.36 per cent multibagger gain. The stock has increased by 43.98 per cent in the last month, and by 19.99 per cent in the previous five trading days. The company's book value is ₹10.02, up from the previous two years, and the P/B is currently 24.36. The stock reached a 52-week high of ₹244.05 on May 27, 2022, and a 52-week low of ₹31.57 on July 5, 2021.
On the 27th of May 2022, the stock reached its upper circuit or 52-week high of ₹53.55, closing with a 9.96 per cent upside gap from the previous close of ₹48.70. Vivid Mercantile's current market capitalization is ₹53.69 crore, and it had a trading volume of 1514 on Friday, compared to a 10-day average volume of 8712.4. As of 04:01 PM IST on May 27, 2022, the Vivid Mercantile share price was ₹53.55. The share price of Vivid Mercantile increased by 9.96 per cent from its previous share price of Rs. 44.3. In the last year, the stock has risen from ₹15.3 to ₹53, a remarkable multibagger return of 265 per cent vs. 6.6 per cent for the Nifty 50, and it has risen by 36 per cent in the previous six months. The stock has risen 99 per cent in the previous three months, from ₹27 to ₹53. The stock has increased by 89 per cent in the last month. With a P/B ratio of 2.62, the stock now has a book value per share of 20.43.
ANG Lifesciences India
The stock closed Friday's trading session at an upper circuit of ₹259.15 with a transaction volume of ₹32629, compared to the previous volume of ₹44860 and the 10-day average volume of ₹11,880. As of May 31, 2021, the stock has climbed from ₹95 to the current market price of ₹259.15, resulting in a multibagger return of 172.79 per cent. Year-to-date (YTD), the stock has dropped by -41.94 per cent in 2022, and it has dropped by -50.44 per cent in the previous six months. The stock has gained by 21.50 per cent in the previous five trading days. The stock has touched its 52-week high of ₹800.45 on 09/11/2021 and 52-week low of ₹53.05 on 05/07/2021 which implies that the stock is currently trading at a discount of 67% from its 52-week-high. The stock is now trading higher than its five-day, ten-day, twelve-day, twenty-four-day, twenty-six-day, and fifty-day moving averages, but lower than its 100-day and 200-day moving averages.