3 multibagger stocks, locked in upper circuit, to watch out for next week

Vivid Mercantile Ltd

On the 27th of May 2022, the stock reached its upper circuit or 52-week high of ₹53.55, closing with a 9.96 per cent upside gap from the previous close of ₹48.70. Vivid Mercantile's current market capitalization is ₹53.69 crore, and it had a trading volume of 1514 on Friday, compared to a 10-day average volume of 8712.4. As of 04:01 PM IST on May 27, 2022, the Vivid Mercantile share price was ₹53.55. The share price of Vivid Mercantile increased by 9.96 per cent from its previous share price of Rs. 44.3. In the last year, the stock has risen from ₹15.3 to ₹53, a remarkable multibagger return of 265 per cent vs. 6.6 per cent for the Nifty 50, and it has risen by 36 per cent in the previous six months. The stock has risen 99 per cent in the previous three months, from ₹27 to ₹53. The stock has increased by 89 per cent in the last month. With a P/B ratio of 2.62, the stock now has a book value per share of 20.43.