3 multibagger stocks of 2022 that made a new 52-week high in trade today

Dynacons Systems & Solutions

Dynacons Systems & Solutions shares opened today at ₹354 and reached a new 52-week high of ₹375.00 on both the NSE and the BSE in the early morning trade. The stock's previous 52-week high on the NSE was ₹368.90, recorded on 19-Apr-2022. The stock closed at ₹368.50 on the NSE, with an upside gap of 7.80 per cent, and at 370.75 on the BSE, with an upside gap of 8.79 per cent and 51,946 trade volumes. The stock hit a 52-week low of ₹116.25 on 18/08/2021, indicating that it is now trading 218 per cent higher than its 52-week low. In the past year, the stock has given a multibagger return of 142.88 per cent, and on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has given a multibagger return of 135.85 per cent so far in 2022, indicating that it has outperformed the Sensex by more than 120 per cent in one year, and by 127 per cent so far in 2022. The stock is in the overbought zone according to the monthly Relative Strength Index (RSI), and Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd. weekly average delivery volume is approximately 25%, while it is presently above its resistance level of ₹367. The firm has a P/E ratio of 25.48, a book value per share of 60.27, and a P/B ratio of 6.16, indicating that the stock price may be overvalued in proportion to its assets.