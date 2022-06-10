3 multibagger stocks of 2022 that made a new 52-week high in trade today

On Friday, the Sensex plunged by 1,016.84 points to settle at 54,303.44, just below the 55,000-level, while the Nifty fell 276.30 points to close at 16,201.80, 4.85 per cent near its 52-week low. So far in 2022, the Nifty and Sensex are down more than 8%.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
On Friday, the Sensex plunged by 1,016.84 points to settle at 54,303.44, just below the 55,000-level, while the Nifty fell 276.30 points to close at 16,201.80, 4.85 per cent near its 52-week low. So far in 2022, the Nifty and Sensex are down more than 8%, and markets are projected to continue turbulent until interest and inflation rates are brought under control. In a tumultuous market, here are three stocks that have generated a multibagger return of more than 100% in 2022 and have set a new 52-week high in trade today.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
On Friday, the Sensex plunged by 1,016.84 points to settle at 54,303.44, just below the 55,000-level, while the Nifty fell 276.30 points to close at 16,201.80, 4.85 per cent near its 52-week low. So far in 2022, the Nifty and Sensex are down more than 8%, and markets are projected to continue turbulent until interest and inflation rates are brought under control. In a tumultuous market, here are three stocks that have generated a multibagger return of more than 100% in 2022 and have set a new 52-week high in trade today.
Dynacons Systems & Solutions
Dynacons Systems & Solutions shares opened today at ₹354 and reached a new 52-week high of ₹375.00 on both the NSE and the BSE in the early morning trade. The stock's previous 52-week high on the NSE was ₹368.90, recorded on 19-Apr-2022. The stock closed at ₹368.50 on the NSE, with an upside gap of 7.80 per cent, and at 370.75 on the BSE, with an upside gap of 8.79 per cent and 51,946 trade volumes. The stock hit a 52-week low of ₹116.25 on 18/08/2021, indicating that it is now trading 218 per cent higher than its 52-week low. In the past year, the stock has given a multibagger return of 142.88 per cent, and on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has given a multibagger return of 135.85 per cent so far in 2022, indicating that it has outperformed the Sensex by more than 120 per cent in one year, and by 127 per cent so far in 2022. The stock is in the overbought zone according to the monthly Relative Strength Index (RSI), and Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd. weekly average delivery volume is approximately 25%, while it is presently above its resistance level of ₹367. The firm has a P/E ratio of 25.48, a book value per share of 60.27, and a P/B ratio of 6.16, indicating that the stock price may be overvalued in proportion to its assets.
Dynacons Systems & Solutions
Dynacons Systems & Solutions shares opened today at ₹354 and reached a new 52-week high of ₹375.00 on both the NSE and the BSE in the early morning trade. The stock's previous 52-week high on the NSE was ₹368.90, recorded on 19-Apr-2022. The stock closed at ₹368.50 on the NSE, with an upside gap of 7.80 per cent, and at 370.75 on the BSE, with an upside gap of 8.79 per cent and 51,946 trade volumes. The stock hit a 52-week low of ₹116.25 on 18/08/2021, indicating that it is now trading 218 per cent higher than its 52-week low. In the past year, the stock has given a multibagger return of 142.88 per cent, and on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has given a multibagger return of 135.85 per cent so far in 2022, indicating that it has outperformed the Sensex by more than 120 per cent in one year, and by 127 per cent so far in 2022. The stock is in the overbought zone according to the monthly Relative Strength Index (RSI), and Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd. weekly average delivery volume is approximately 25%, while it is presently above its resistance level of ₹367. The firm has a P/E ratio of 25.48, a book value per share of 60.27, and a P/B ratio of 6.16, indicating that the stock price may be overvalued in proportion to its assets.
Global Education Ltd is a small-cap company with a market capitalization of ₹149.09 crore that operates in the education industry. The stock today closed at an upper circuit limit of ₹146.45 up by 4.98% and has made a fresh 52-week high by gaining almost 38.23% from its last 5 trading sessions. In the last year, the stock has produced a multibagger return of 175.54 per cent, and year-to-date (YTD), the stock has risen from ₹70.95 on January 3rd to a new all-time high today, representing a multibagger return of 106.41 per cent in 2022. The stock has also produced a multibagger return of 240.98 per cent in the previous six months and is up by 49.21 per cent in one year. Global Education's shares hit a 52-week low of ₹39.05 on December 1, 2021, indicating that the stock is now up more than 275 per cent from its all-time low. The stock has a promoter shareholding of 74.95 per cent and a public shareholding of 25.05 per cent, but investors should be aware that the Return on Equity (ROE) of 25 per cent has been declining over the last two to three years, but the company is virtually debt-free, which sounds good in the current market scenario.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Vadilal Industries
Vadilal Industries Ltd is a Small Cap business with a market capitalization of ₹1,513.18 Crore that operates in the FMCG industry. On the NSE, Vadilal shares reached an all-time high of ₹2,138.70 today, while the stock's previous 52-week high was ₹2,109.00 on 08-Jun-2022. The stock has risen 9.70 per cent in the last five trading days, and today it opened at ₹2038.85 and closed at ₹2,099.95, an increase of 3.58 per cent from its previous closing of ₹2,027.30. The stock has returned 97.26 per cent in the previous year, but on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, it has moved from ₹980.90 on January 3, 2022 to the present level, suggesting a multibagger return of 114.08 per cent so far in 2022. The stock has also produced a multibagger return of 111.19 per cent in the previous 6 months and is up by 25.21 per cent in the last month. The stock has a P/E ratio of 33.85, a P/B ratio of 5.08, and a book value per share of 414.11, but what sounds worse is that the stock is priced at 5 times its book value.