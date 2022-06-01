3 multibagger stocks to watch ahead for stock split, bonus issue and dividend

Apart from following stock chart patterns, keeping an eye on events and corporate actions is also essential since they can cause the share price to rise or fall. Faze Three, Sadhna Broadcast, and Cosmo Films shareholders should maintain a focus on the approaching bonus issue, dividend and stock split events.
Faze Three
The company's Board of Directors approved the payment of an interim dividend of ₹0.50 per equity share (i.e. 5%) for the financial year 2022-23 on May 27th. The record date has been set for June 7, 2022, and the stock will go ex-dividend on June 6, 2022.
In BSE exchange filing, the company has said that “Pursuant to the Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that, the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. May 27, 2022, has approved the payment of Interim Dividend of INR 0.50 (Fifty Paise) per equity share (i.e. 5%) of the face value of INR 10/- each, for the Financial Year 2022-23. Record date i.e. Tuesday, June 07, 2022, for the purpose of determining the entitlement of the Members for interim dividend, has been already intimated to BSE Limited vide our letter dated May 24, 2022. The Interim dividend will be paid to the Members of the Company within 30 (thirty) days from the date of declaration as per the provisions of Companies Act, 2013 and rules made thereunder."
The stock closed at ₹315.50 today, down 2.28 per cent from its previous close of ₹322.85. The stock has risen from ₹95.85 on June 2, 2021 to ₹315.50 today, marking a multibagger return of 229.16 per cent in just one year. The stock has been declining for the previous 5 days, returning -1.71 per cent during that time, and in today's closing session, it hit an intraday low of ₹315. (-2.43 percent). The stock is trading higher than 200-day moving averages but lower than 5 days, 20 days, 50 days, and 100-day moving averages at the current market price.
Sadhna Broadcast
The Board of Directors of Sadhna Broadcast Ltd has set Monday, June 13th, 2022 as the record date for determining the names of shareholders eligible for the sub-division of equity shares of Rs. 10/- apiece into 10 equity shares of Rs. 1/- each. Sadhna Broadcast Ltd's stock last traded at Rs. 81 on the BSE, up 1.95 per cent from its previous closing of Rs. 79.45. In today's trading, the stock reached a new 52-week and all-time high of Rs.83.4, as well as an intraday high of ₹83.4. (4.97 per cent). The stock has climbed from ₹11.02 on June 3, 2021 to the current market price, marking a 635.03 per cent multibagger gain in a year. Year-to-date (YTD), the stock has risen from ₹21 on January 3rd, 2022 to ₹81.00, marking a multibagger gain of 285.71% so far in 2022. The stock has delivered a multibagger return of 623.21 per cent over the previous six months, and a multibagger return of 142.88 per cent during the last month. The stock has been rising over the past eight days, gaining 43.11 per cent in that time and 17.90 per cent in the last five trading sessions. Sadhna Broadcast is now trading above the 5 days, 20 days, 50 days, 100 days, and 200-day moving averages.
Cosmo Films
The company has informed BSE by saying that “In terms of Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that Bonus Issue Committee of the Company has fixed Saturday, June 18, 2022 as the 'Record Date', for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders entitled for issuance of Bonus Equity Shares of the Company in the proportion of I (One) Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each for every 2 (Two) existing Equity Share of Rs. 10/- each, subject to the approval of shareholders which is being obtained through Postal Ballot."
On the 17th of June 2022, the stock will become ex-bonus, and in today's closing session, the stock closed at ₹1,766 up 4.54 per cent from the previous close of ₹1689.30. The stock has risen from ₹790.40 on June 2, 2021 to the current market price, representing a one-year multibagger return of 123.43 per cent. So far in 2022, the stock has gained 25.69 per cent year-to-date (YTD). The stock hit an intraday high of ₹1801 (6.59 per cent) today, and it has been rising for the previous 5 days, returning 9.94 per cent on the BSE. The stock is now trading above the 5 days, 20 day, 100 day, and 200-day moving averages, but below the 50-day moving average.