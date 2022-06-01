3 multibagger stocks to watch ahead for stock split, bonus issue and dividend

Sadhna Broadcast

The Board of Directors of Sadhna Broadcast Ltd has set Monday, June 13th, 2022 as the record date for determining the names of shareholders eligible for the sub-division of equity shares of Rs. 10/- apiece into 10 equity shares of Rs. 1/- each. Sadhna Broadcast Ltd's stock last traded at Rs. 81 on the BSE, up 1.95 per cent from its previous closing of Rs. 79.45. In today's trading, the stock reached a new 52-week and all-time high of Rs.83.4, as well as an intraday high of ₹83.4. (4.97 per cent). The stock has climbed from ₹11.02 on June 3, 2021 to the current market price, marking a 635.03 per cent multibagger gain in a year. Year-to-date (YTD), the stock has risen from ₹21 on January 3rd, 2022 to ₹81.00, marking a multibagger gain of 285.71% so far in 2022. The stock has delivered a multibagger return of 623.21 per cent over the previous six months, and a multibagger return of 142.88 per cent during the last month. The stock has been rising over the past eight days, gaining 43.11 per cent in that time and 17.90 per cent in the last five trading sessions. Sadhna Broadcast is now trading above the 5 days, 20 days, 50 days, 100 days, and 200-day moving averages.