3 multibagger stocks to watch next week that recently made new 52-week high

Mirza International

The stock closed at a market price of ₹241.80 on Friday, up 0.77 per cent from its previous closing of ₹239.95. On Friday, the stock achieved a new 52-week and all-time high of Rs.249.05, outperforming the sector by 0.92 per cent. The stock's last 52-week high was ₹243.40, which was set on 02-Jun-2022. The stock is now trading 3.08 per cent below its 52-week high and 359 per cent above its 52-week low, according to the last traded price. On the NSE, the stock has risen from ₹56.75 on June 7, 2021 to ₹241.80 last traded, resulting in a multibagger return of 326.08 per cent in a year. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has gained ₹127.20 since the 3rd of January 2022, for a total return of about 90.09 per cent so far in 2022. The stock has risen from ₹101.70 to the present level in the previous six months, resulting in a multibagger return of 137.76 percent. Mirza International's shares are now trading above their 5 days, 20 day, 50 days, 100 day, and 200-day moving averages.