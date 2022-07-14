3 NSE-listed multibagger stocks of 2022 made a new 52-week-high in trade today4 min read . Updated: 14 Jul 2022, 09:04 PM IST

In a choppy session on Thursday, Indian equity benchmarks fell into the bearish zone. The Nifty closed at 15,938.65 level with a downside gap of 28.00 points or 0.18 per cent. On a year-to-date basis, the Nifty is down 9.57 per cent and when compared to its 52-week-high level of 18,604.45, it is 14.32 per cent lower than the high, and when compared to its 52-week low level of 15,183.40, it is now 4.97 per cent higher than the low. However, amid the bearish moving averages, a total of 3 NSE-listed multibagger stocks of 2022 made a new 52-week-high today which can be watched out for tomorrow.