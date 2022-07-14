3 NSE-listed multibagger stocks of 2022 made a new 52-week-high in trade today

International Constructions Ltd

The stock reached a new 52-week high of ₹125.35 during trading today and closed at the same price, closing with an upside gap of 4.98 per cent from its previous close of ₹119.40. The previous 52-week-high of the stock was ₹122.50 which was made on 04-May-2022 and the stock had touched a 52-week-low of ₹18.95 on 31st December 2021 which indicates that at the current price level the stock is trading 561% above the 52-week-low level. The stock climbed from ₹22.85 on July 15, 2021, to its current price during the course of the past year, representing a multibagger return of 448.58 per cent. According to YTD data, the stock has surged from ₹20.85 on January 4, 2022, to its current level, representing a multibagger return of 501.20 per cent so far in 2022. The stock has risen from ₹29.10 on January 17, 2022, to its current level during the past six months, representing a multibagger return of 330.76 per cent. At the current price level, the shares of International Constructions Ltd are trading higher than 5 days, 20 days, 50 days, 100 days and 200-day moving averages.