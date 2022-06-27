3 NSE listed multibagger stocks that made a new 52-week-high in trade today

Marathon Nextgen Realty

In trade today the shares of Marathon Nextgen Realty closed at ₹207 up by 16.85 points or 8.86% from its previous close of ₹190.15. The stock touched its 52-week-high of ₹217.40 in trade today in early morning deals. The stock’s earlier 52-week-high was ₹202.80 which had touched on 16th June. The stock has moved from ₹70.55 as of 28th June 2021 to the current level, which indicates a multibagger gain of 136.45 points or 193.41% in 1 year. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis the stock has climbed from ₹106.95 as of 3rd January 2022 to the current level which generates a return of 93.55% so far in 2022. In the last 6 months, the stock has given a return of 82.62%, 42.17% in the last 1 month, and 20.35% in the past 5 trading days. On the NSE, the stock had touched a 52-week-low of ₹64 on 8th July 2021 which indicates that at the current level of ₹207 the shares of Marathon Nextgen Realty are trading 223% above its 52-week-low. With a market capitalization of ₹955 crore, Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd. is a small-cap company that operates in the real estate industry. The last traded volume for the stock was 9,40,283 shares.