3 NSE listed multibagger stocks that made a new 52-week-high in trade today

Both the benchmark Nifty and Sensex indexes closed the day higher for the fifth straight session, despite negative market mood and external factors.
Both the benchmark Nifty and Sensex indexes closed the day higher for the fifth straight session, despite negative market mood and external factors. The benchmark Nifty gained 2.55 per cent during the previous 5 sessions and settled today at 0.85 per cent, or 132.8 points, higher at the 15832.05 level. While the BSE Sensex gained about 1.80% during the previous five trading days and ended today at 433.30 points or 0.82 per cent higher at 53,161.28. Among the NSE-listed stocks, Akshar Spintex, Hindware Home Innovation Limited, Insecticides (India) Limited, Jupiter Wagons Limited, Kohinoor Foods Limited, Mahindra & Mahindra Limited, Marathon Nextgen Realty Limited, Rolex Rings Limited, Sterling Tools Limited, Voltamp Transformers Limited and Wendt (India) Limited are the stocks that made a new 52-week-high in trade today. But among these stocks, Marathon Nextgen Realty, Kohinoor Foods and Wendt (India) are the three shares that have given multibagger returns of over 100% in a span of 1 year.
Marathon Nextgen Realty
In trade today the shares of Marathon Nextgen Realty closed at ₹207 up by 16.85 points or 8.86% from its previous close of ₹190.15. The stock touched its 52-week-high of ₹217.40 in trade today in early morning deals. The stock’s earlier 52-week-high was ₹202.80 which had touched on 16th June. The stock has moved from ₹70.55 as of 28th June 2021 to the current level, which indicates a multibagger gain of 136.45 points or 193.41% in 1 year. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis the stock has climbed from ₹106.95 as of 3rd January 2022 to the current level which generates a return of 93.55% so far in 2022. In the last 6 months, the stock has given a return of 82.62%, 42.17% in the last 1 month, and 20.35% in the past 5 trading days. On the NSE, the stock had touched a 52-week-low of ₹64 on 8th July 2021 which indicates that at the current level of ₹207 the shares of Marathon Nextgen Realty are trading 223% above its 52-week-low. With a market capitalization of ₹955 crore, Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd. is a small-cap company that operates in the real estate industry. The last traded volume for the stock was 9,40,283 shares.
The stock surged 10.82 per cent from its previous price of ₹7919.10 to ₹8,776 at the close. The stock reached a new 52-week high on the NSE of ₹8,887.30, surpassing its previous 52-week high of ₹8,200.00 recorded on June 20, 2022. The stock climbed from ₹3931.20 on June 28, 2021, to its current price, representing a multibagger return of 123.24 per cent in a year. The stock has increased in value on a year-to-date (YTD) basis from ₹5115.95 on January 3, 2022, to the current level, representing a return of 71.54 per cent so far in 2022. The stock has returned 74.18 per cent over the past six months, 28.72 per cent over the past month, and 12.87 per cent during the past five trading sessions. The stock recorded a 52-week low on the NSE of ₹3,800.00, meaning that at its present level of ₹8,776 it is trading 130 per cent above from its 52-week low. Today’s traded volume for the stock was 7,476 shares or ₹636.76 lacs. With a market cap of Rs. 1,743 crore, Wendt India Ltd. is a small-cap firm that produces capital goods and industrial products.
Kohinoor Foods
The stock climbed by 4.99 per cent from its previous close of ₹101.15 to close today at ₹106.20. The stock reached a new 52-week high on the NSE at the current price, surpassing the previous 52-week high of ₹101.15 set on June 24, 2022. In the last year, the stock has produced a staggering multibagger return of 1,270.32 per cent, and so far in 2022, Kohinoor Foods shares have returned 1,270.32 per cent to shareholders. The stock has returned 163.52 per cent over the past six months, and it has risen 21.44 per cent during the past five trading sessions. With today's traded volume of 20,527 shares, the stock is trading at ₹106.20, locking in its upper circuit level. With a market worth of ₹393 crore, Kohinoor Foods Ltd. is a small-cap company that works in the food processing industry.