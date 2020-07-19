Home >Markets >Stock Markets >3 of 10 most valued companies add 98,622.89 crore in mcap; Infosys leads

Three of the 10 most valued companies added a total of 98,622.89 crore to their market valuation last week, led by stellar gains in IT major Infosys. Seven companies from the coveted list witnessed a decline in their market valuation last week, but their cumulative loss of 37,701.1 crore was less than the total gain made by three firms -- Reliance Industries Limited, Hindustan Unilever Limited and Infosys.

The market capitalisation of Infosys zoomed 52,046.87 crore to 3,85,027.58 crore. Shares of Infosys had rallied over 9 per cent on Thursday after the company posted a stronger-than-expected 12.4 per cent rise in the first quarter consolidated net profit.

Hindustan Unilever Limited added 25,751.07 crore in its market valuation which stood at 5,48,232.26 crore at close on Friday. Reliance Industries' m-cap jumped 20,824.95 crore to 12,11,682.08 crore.

In contrast, HDFC's valuation plunged 13,920.21 crore to 3,13,269.70 crore and that of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) declined 7,617.34 crore to 8,26,031.21 crore.

The valuation of ICICI Bank tumbled 4,205.71 crore to 2,29,156.24 crore and that of Kotak Mahindra Bank by 4,175.28 crore to 2,62,864.37 crore.

Bharti Airtel's m-cap dipped 4,009.83 crore to 3,09,521.05 crore and HDFC Bank's by 3,403.97 crore to 6,03,463.97 crore.

The valuation of ITC declined by 368.76 crore to 2,38,469.29 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, RIL was at the number one rank followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, HUL, Infosys, HDFC, Bharti Airtel, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ITC and ICICI Bank.

During the last week, the 30-share BSE index advanced 425.81 points or 1.16 per cent.

