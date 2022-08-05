3 quality multibagger stocks that turned 1 lakh to over 2 Cr in 20 years

Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd

Speaking about the Q1FY23 results of Triveni Engineering & Industries, Sharekhan has said in a note that “Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd’s (TEIL’s) revenues grew by 22.5% y-o-y to Rs. 1,361.5 crore on back of 67% y-o-y growth in distillery segment’s revenues to Rs. 379.3 crore, a 17% y-o-y growth in the core sugar business to Rs. 1,051.9 crore and a 33% y-o-y increase in the engineering business revenues to Rs. 95.7 crore. Gross margins and EBITDA margins decreased by 653 bps and 509 bps y-o-y, respectively to 22.0% and 8.4%. Excluding export subsidy of Rs. 45 crore in the base quarter, the EBIDTA margin decline would be of around 100 bps. EBIT of Sugar division was down by 43.8% due to higher cane prices, higher transfer prices and lower recovery. Distillery business EBIT grew by 44.2% y-o-y. This along with higher interest expenses led to 33% y-o-y decline in the adjusted PAT to Rs. 66.4 crore. The company has commissioned new grain-based distillery of 60 KLPD in Muzaffnagar and an increase in the capacity of the existing distilleries at Muzaffarnagar and Milak Narayanpur by 40 KLPD each (from 160 KLPD to 200 KLPD), thereby increasing the company’s overall distillation capacity to 660 KLPD. Further, the company has proposed new dual feedstock facility of 450 KLPD at Rani Nangal and Sabitgarh, UP with an investment of Rs. 460 crore. Its distillation capacity will stand augmented at 1,110 KLPD by Q3FY2024."